Kentucky governor defends photo posing with drag queens Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended a photograph of him posing with drag queens at a gay rights rally and accused a Republican lawmaker of using homophobic tactics by displaying the photo at a recent campaign rally while accusing Democrats of corrupting traditional values. 👓 View full article

0

