Federal judge orders Hillary Clinton deposition to address private emails: 'Still more to learn'

Monday, 2 March 2020
A federal judge Monday granted a request from conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch to have former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sit for a sworn deposition to answer questions about her use of a private email server to conduct government business.
News video: Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case

Judge Reportedly Orders Hillary Clinton To Sit For Deposition In Email Case 01:03

 Politico reports a judge has reportedly ordered Hillary Clinton to sit for a deposition.

Judge Orders Hillary Clinton To Appear For Deposition As Part Of Judicial Watch Lawsuit

Judge Royce Lamberth also orders deposition of Clinton aide Cheryl Mills
Daily Caller

Federal Court Rules Hillary Clinton Must Sit for Deposition About Her Use of Private Server

Mediaite

