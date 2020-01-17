Tony RT @RealBasedMAGA: Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’ Oh, well then all good then🤦🏼‍♀️ https:/… 3 seconds ago

Michael G. RT @MJoeTeedoff: What a crock of BS from this phony, horny and criminal bastard. What say you @HillaryClinton ? https://t.co/W4DQoekBwM 4 seconds ago

Sylvia Garcia 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report https://t.co/upQowwvrwz 14 seconds ago

Dee Thomas RT @cjtruth: You just can’t make this up👇👇 Bill Clinton says Monica Lewinsky affair was to 'manage my anxieties' https://t.co/yLok8OQhmY 15 seconds ago

JRyanBlake RT @AlexMarlow: Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to “manage anxiety.” Is that his explanation for what he did to Juanita Broderick (@… 17 seconds ago

BOOM 48 - 45 RT @SaraCarterDC: Bill Clinton Says Affair With Monica Lewinsky Was To 'Manage My Anxieties' Well, this is a new excuse. LOL. I'd love to… 31 seconds ago

Alice RT @semperalphfi: Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report https://t.co/FgqKfP9tIB You are a… 45 seconds ago