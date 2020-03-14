Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Trump's coronavirus test came back negative, meaning he does not have the virus, according to the White House physician.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News 03:09

 THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN A VIDEO-CONFERENCE TO BE ATTENDED BY THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.