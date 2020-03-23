Global  

Senator Rand Paul tests positive for the coronavirus

CBS News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus dominated Capitol Hill: Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus, the first senator to contract the disease while Senate Republicans say they are close to reaching a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package. Nikole Killion reports.
News video: Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus

Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus 01:07

 U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he has COVID-19, as the number of U.S. cases of the respiratory disease grows.

