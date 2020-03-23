Senator Rand Paul tests positive for the coronavirus

Coronavirus dominated Capitol Hill: Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus, the first senator to contract the disease while Senate Republicans say they are close to reaching a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package. Nikole Killion reports.

