Democracy 2020 Digest: Judge won't postpone Wisconsin primary over coronavirus concerns

Wisconsin's primary, which includes in-person voting at polling stations across the state, will take place on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic - after a federal judge declined to postpone the election. But U.S. District Judge William Conley did rule on Thursday that absentee ballots in the primary will counted if they arrive by April 13 — six days after the election. And he extended until Friday the deadline for voters to request absentee ballots.


