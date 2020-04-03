Dan Crenshaw slams Biden, ex-Obama aide for criticizing US coronavirus response Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The global coronavirus outbreak is no time for political sniping. That’s the message outspoken U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw delivered this week to two key members of the Obama administration. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this