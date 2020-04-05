Global  

Congress Has Committed $2 Trillion To Economic Relief. It's Considering Even More

NPR Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
With millions suddenly out of work, U.S. lawmakers are drafting for another coronavirus relief bill. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Rep. Nita Lowey, head of the House Appropriations committee.
0
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump removes top coronavirus watchdog, widens attack on inspectors general

Trump removes top coronavirus watchdog, widens attack on inspectors general 02:05

 President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tasked with overseeing the government's coronavirus response, including $2.3 trillion in economic relief, the spokeswoman for the inspector general's office said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

