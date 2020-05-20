Global  

Donald Trump Jr. talks new book, says "there are very few people" his dad can "fully trust"

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest son of President Trump. He is executive vice president at the Trump Organization and acts as a surrogate for his father's presidential campaigns. Trump Jr. joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." He also discusses the impeachment inquiry and his criticism of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son.
