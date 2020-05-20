Bret Baier on Shepard Smith exit and Trump's attacks on journalists
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () America's role in the world faces new scrutiny after President Trump's decision to remove U.S. troops from northern Syria. Fox News channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss where America stands on the world stage today, and his new book, “Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II.” Baier also talks about Shepard Smith's recent departure from Fox News and what he thinks about President Trump's criticism of journalists.