Bret Baier on Shepard Smith exit and Trump's attacks on journalists

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Interior Secretary Reportedly Issued an Order so Trump’s Fox News Interview Could Take Place Inside Lincoln Memorial



An interview with President Trump conducted by Fox News inside the Lincoln Memorial, reportedly only took place because the Interior Secretary issued a directive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago How Trump has reacted to journalists questioning his handling of the coronavirus crisis



With Donald Trump under increasing scrutiny over his approach to the coronavirus crisis in the US, the president has used his daily press briefings to lash out at the media. With more than 165,000.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:29 Published on April 9, 2020

Tweets about this