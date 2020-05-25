GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Sunday, claiming an executive order sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state is an "illegal power grab" that invites potential fraud.
More than 1,200 pastors in California plan on resuming in-person religious services on May 31, in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's temporary ban on... FOXNews.com Also reported by •FOX Sports •Seattle Times
California led the nation in issuing a statewide stay-at-home order. And it's paying an economic price: a $54 billion deficit. As the state reopens, it seeks to... NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOX Sports
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eileen RT @Redhead4645: GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'
https://t.co/LVBcmF8PYy
If Americ… 1 minute ago
Cpag001 RT @ThereseOSulliv2: GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'
https://t.co/4kRB2nXWom 2 minutes ago
Michael Pickney GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'
https://t.co/3FU2jebkib 2 minutes ago