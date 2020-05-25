Global  

GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Sunday, claiming an executive order sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state is an "illegal power grab" that invites potential fraud.
