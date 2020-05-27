Twitter tried to correct Trump's falsehoods about vote by mail, but the platform's first fact-check on the president's tweets was itself misleading

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· For the first time on Tuesday, Twitter rolled out a feature to flag Trump's tweets about voting by mail as misleading in an effort to provide more context and fact-check them.

· The platform added a "get the facts about mail-in ballots" banner below Trump tweets falsely claiming that mail ballots in California will be... · For the first time on Tuesday, Twitter rolled out a feature to flag Trump's tweets about voting by mail as misleading in an effort to provide more context and fact-check them.· The platform added a "get the facts about mail-in ballots" banner below Trump tweets falsely claiming that mail ballots in California will be 👓 View full article

