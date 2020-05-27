Global  

Twitter tried to correct Trump's falsehoods about vote by mail, but the platform's first fact-check on the president's tweets was itself misleading

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Twitter tried to correct Trump's falsehoods about vote by mail, but the platform's first fact-check on the president's tweets was itself misleading· For the first time on Tuesday, Twitter rolled out a feature to flag Trump's tweets about voting by mail as misleading in an effort to provide more context and fact-check them. 
· The platform added a "get the facts about mail-in ballots" banner below Trump tweets falsely claiming that mail ballots in California will be...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order [Video]

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order

Escalating a feud that began when Twitter tagged a Trump tweet with a fact-check link, the president responded by signing an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, Kenny Choi..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published
Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulations [Video]

Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulations

President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter labels Trump tweets as ‘potentially misleading’ for the first time

Twitter labels Trump tweets as ‘potentially misleading’ for the first timePhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images On Tuesday, Twitter labeled two tweets from President Donald Trump making false statements about mail-in voting as...
The Verge Also reported by •The WrapFOXNews.comReutersWorldNews

Twitter embeds fact-checking links in Trump’s lying tweets

Twitter embeds fact-checking links in Trump’s lying tweetsIt looks like Twitter’s finally had enough of US President Donald Trump‘s abuse of its platform. Today, keen observers may have noticed the president‘s...
The Next Web Also reported by •CBS NewsbetanewsMediaiteReutersNewsyWorldNews

