Rep. Demings calls actions by police officers in Floyd’s death ‘stupid, heartless and reckless’

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Rep. Val Demings of Florida – who served nearly three decades in law enforcement and who’s under consideration as the running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden - is taking aim at the police officers in Minnesota involved in the death of a black man who was pinned to the ground for several minutes.
 The heads of four different Miami-Dade police agencies, the Miami-Dade Mayor and activists all blasted the actions of Minneapolis police officers on Friday after the death of a man who was in custody and on the same day that one officer was arrested for murder in that case.

