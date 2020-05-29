Rep. Demings calls actions by police officers in Floyd’s death ‘stupid, heartless and reckless’
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Rep. Val Demings of Florida – who served nearly three decades in law enforcement and who’s under consideration as the running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden - is taking aim at the police officers in Minnesota involved in the death of a black man who was pinned to the ground for several minutes.
The heads of four different Miami-Dade police agencies, the Miami-Dade Mayor and activists all blasted the actions of Minneapolis police officers on Friday after the death of a man who was in custody and on the same day that one officer was arrested for murder in that case.