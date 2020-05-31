Global  

LA Mayor Garcetti calls for National Guard help: 'This is no longer a protest. This is destruction'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said late Saturday he's seeking National Guard assistance as the nation's second-largest city faces another night of rioting in response to the death of George Floyd.
