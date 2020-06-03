|
Dem Rep. Cicilline wants special prosecutor to investigate Barr's role in quelling DC protest
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island is calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the role Attorney General William Barr and other top White House officials played in the use of force by United States Park Police (USPP) on Monday to disperse protesters before President Trump’s controversial walk to St. John Church in Washington.
