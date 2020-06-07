Global  

Trump withdraws National Guard from DC now that 'everything is under perfect control'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
President Trump announced Sunday that the National Guard would begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C., saying that “everything is under perfect control” following nearly two weeks of peaceful protests and violent rioting and looting in response to the death of George Floyd.
News video: Trump says national guard ‘cut through’ protests ‘like butter’

Trump says national guard ‘cut through’ protests ‘like butter’ 02:03

 Protesters defied curfews and threats of military force on Wednesday in nationwide protests across police brutality, while President Donald Trump touted the use of the National Guard to tamp down unrest. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

