Trump withdraws National Guard from DC now that 'everything is under perfect control'
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () President Trump announced Sunday that the National Guard would begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C., saying that “everything is under perfect control” following nearly two weeks of peaceful protests and violent rioting and looting in response to the death of George Floyd.
Protesters defied curfews and threats of military force on Wednesday in nationwide protests across police brutality, while President Donald Trump touted the use of the National Guard to tamp down unrest. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Oklahoma Army National Guard President Donald Trump's proposed deployment of active-duty troops.
This move was thought to quell the protests in Washington, D.C. reports Business Insider.
However, his..
Members of the Massachusetts National Guard, who were called in by Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday night to help Boston police control some of the violence that followed peaceful protests remained on the..