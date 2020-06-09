|
DC National Guard confirms positive coronavirus cases after protests
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Some members of the Washington, D.C. National Guard deployed to respond to protests in D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
