DC National Guard confirms positive coronavirus cases after protests

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Some members of the Washington, D.C. National Guard deployed to respond to protests in D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: CA National Guard To Leave LA After Week Of Peaceful Protests

CA National Guard To Leave LA After Week Of Peaceful Protests 01:27

 After a week in Los Angeles, the California National Guard is departing the city.

