Susan Rice: Trump's response to George Floyd DC unrest proves it should become a state
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Susan Rice, a former White House national security adviser, said in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday that Washington, D.C., was powerless to stop President Trump from ordering federal forces into the city in response to protests because it lacks statehoood.
