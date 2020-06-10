Global  

Susan Rice: Trump's response to George Floyd DC unrest proves it should become a state

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Susan Rice, a former White House national security adviser, said in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday that Washington, D.C., was powerless to stop President Trump from ordering federal forces into the city in response to protests because it lacks statehoood. 
