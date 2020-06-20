Global  

Trump returns to 2020 campaign trail with Tulsa rally

FOXNews.com Saturday, 20 June 2020
President Trump is making his return to the campaign trail on Saturday with one of his trademarks rallies in Tulsa, Okla., where thousands have streamed into the BOK Center -- amid protests outside and lingering controversy over the potential coronavirus risk. 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise 03:34

 Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...

