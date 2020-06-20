Trump returns to 2020 campaign trail with Tulsa rally
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () President Trump is making his return to the campaign trail on Saturday with one of his trademarks rallies in Tulsa, Okla., where thousands have streamed into the BOK Center -- amid protests outside and lingering controversy over the potential coronavirus risk.
Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...
After months off the campaign trail, President Trump will re-launch his re-election bid Saturday night before a boisterous crowd. More than 800,000 supporters...
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump were lining up Saturday outside metal barriers surrounding the Tulsa stadium where the president will hold his first...