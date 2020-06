Related videos from verified sources Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters



A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:15 Published 1 week ago Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters (with subtitles)



A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:15 Published 1 week ago Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdown



Some young children are getting around the lockdown restrictions thanks to a project aimed at spreading the love of reading books. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Judge: US must free migrant children detained with parents HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this