Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released Due To Coronavirus
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoMigrant children in family detention centers must be released by mid-July due to the coronavirus, a federal judge ruled Friday
Judge Dolly M. Gee of the US District Court for the Central District of California said the 124 children in custody must be released with "deliberate speed." She added they can be released...
