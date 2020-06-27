Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released Due To Coronavirus Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Judge Dolly M. Gee of the US District Court for the Central District of California said the 124 children in custody must be released with "deliberate speed." She added they can be released...


