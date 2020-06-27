Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Judge Rules Migrant Children Must Be Released Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoMigrant children in family detention centers must be released by mid-July due to the coronavirus, a federal judge ruled Friday

Judge Dolly M. Gee of the US District Court for the Central District of California said the 124 children in custody must be released with "deliberate speed." She added they can be released...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Kind mother hands out hundreds of free meals to workers stranded in Dubai [Video]

Kind mother hands out hundreds of free meals to workers stranded in Dubai

This is the heartwarming moment a Filipina mother cooked and hands out packed meals to migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Feby Baguisa, 34,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters [Video]

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters

A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published
Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters (with subtitles) [Video]

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters (with subtitles)

A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Judge orders release of migrant children, citing coronavirus

 ICE reported this week the first coronavirus cases among the migrant families with children it is holding in civil detention.
CBS News

Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention

 Citing spread of coronavirus in immigration jails, judge orders release of children held with their parents by July 17.
Al Jazeera

Trump news - live: Judge orders release of 100 migrant children imprisoned by US government as journalist at Tulsa rally tests positive for coronavirus

 Follow the latest developments in US politics
Independent


Tweets about this

karen_kabc57

Karen RT @vincentdonofrio: With very little good news when it comes to migrant workers, this is something. A little something Judge rules migran… 12 seconds ago

ALyn722

AWise RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal judge orders release of migrant children held in ICE detention centers, citing concern over the severity of th… 26 seconds ago

EleanorResists

[email protected] RT @washingtonpost: U.S. must release migrant children from family detention centers due to coronavirus outbreaks, judge rules https://t.co… 1 minute ago

LaZigster

Ziggy Clark RT @Acosta: Judge rules migrant children in government family detention centers must be released due to coronavirus https://t.co/YNKlp93J6V 1 minute ago

kinziemat

Kinzie Mat RT @Kathryn_DeAnn: Thanks be to God for Judge Dolly M. Gee! Just learned this administration had asked parents to make a “Sophie’s Choice.”… 3 minutes ago

MailinThomas

Mailin Thomas RT @RamCNN: READ: Judge rules US must release migrant children from family detention centers https://t.co/GRIHJ17qTB 4 minutes ago

deb_beacham

deb_beacham RT @jtodres: Still at a loss that it has taken a pandemic and numerous court orders to conclude that young children shouldn’t be in detenti… 4 minutes ago

Kathryn_DeAnn

MerriKathryn Thanks be to God for Judge Dolly M. Gee! Just learned this administration had asked parents to make a “Sophie’s Cho… https://t.co/CgeyWcNTlR 5 minutes ago