Ron California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/1PTYhGpi6Q Democrat… https://t.co/ofnkYzIf61 2 minutes ago vanduong1 RT @iElielSepulchro: California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/xszpL8PfEi (and https:/… 2 minutes ago al_catraz California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/eqz0YJ8oyG And the hits just keep on coming. 4 minutes ago Lana RT @AIIAmericanGirI: California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/F8QEN13Buj @FoxNews #AA… 5 minutes ago Jason Stange John Wayne could not be reached for comment . California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport… https://t.co/HrsHReQmQv 5 minutes ago Jan RT @Joe7993: When does this insanity end? California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago Resist Progressive Ideology I was awaiting these knuckleheads to do this. #CaliforniaDemocrats pass resolution calling for #JohnWayneAirport t… https://t.co/uCAxqdEEGY 6 minutes ago james a fuss California Democrats pass resolution calling for John Wayne Airport to be renamed https://t.co/8GvRUrlUl1 #FoxNews… https://t.co/QRa5GE2PRd 7 minutes ago