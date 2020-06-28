Mississippi Lawmakers Clear Path To Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Mississippi state lawmakers cleared the path for legislation to remove and redesign the 126-year-old state flag, which includes the Confederate battle emblem. The governor said he will sign it.
Mississippi’s House of Representatives and Senate voted to remove the Confederate emblem from the state’s flag. Gov. Tate Reeves promised he would sign a bill to create a new state flag if lawmakers agreed on one. He said the state needs "to heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page...