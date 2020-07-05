In Fourth Of July Remarks, Trump Attacks 'Radical Left'
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () At the "Salute to America" event, Trump referred to protesters calling for the removal of statues as an "angry mob" and likened the defeat of the "radical left" with defeating Nazis and terrorists.
In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality. Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes,...
