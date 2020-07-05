Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Fourth Of July Remarks, Trump Attacks 'Radical Left'

NPR Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
At the "Salute to America" event, Trump referred to protesters calling for the removal of statues as an "angry mob" and likened the defeat of the "radical left" with defeating Nazis and terrorists.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement' 00:44

 In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality. Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DewDropInn222

🌊 Karen C 🌊 RT @ddale8: “...comparing the US's fight against Nazis and terrorists to his efforts to defeat ‘the radical left’ in the US and and accusin… 3 seconds ago

1000laila1

1000laila At the "Salute to America" event, Trump referred to protesters calling for the removal of statues as an "angry mob"… https://t.co/fNIVKVY8dL 13 seconds ago

SurfBot6

SurfBot @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Our country must unite and defeat Trump's hate, racism and bigotry. #Vote #Biden2020 https://t.co/7Ol3km0drJ 46 seconds ago

kamster333

Kam Etem How did we end up with this pos potus? Disgusting is an understatement. Humiliating US to the decent people of the… https://t.co/FFYI84dtOs 2 minutes ago

Beverly21811568

Beverly Angel Davis RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia is a powerful & toxic influence. #TrumpDementiaSyndrome prevents Trump from doing what’s right. —> Whit… 2 minutes ago