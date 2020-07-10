Global  
 

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 billion in virus aid

CBS News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The Catholic Church used an unprecedented exemption to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed aid.
