Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Warns Of Possible Coronavirus Exposure At Plum Church



A parishioner that attended an evening mass at St. Januarius in Plum on Monday is being tested for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago

German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package



Like airlines all over the world, German airline Lufthansa has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Reuters reports Lufthansa and the German government have reached a.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published on May 26, 2020