Trump vows to send feds into cities facing violence, as DHS reportedly drafts Chicago deployment plan
Monday, 20 July 2020 () President Trump on Monday vowed to send more federal law enforcement personnel to major cities facing a surge in violence, amid reports that the Department of Homeland Security is drawing up plans to send 150 federal agents to Chicago.
President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.