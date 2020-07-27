Global  
 

Trump will attend RNC in North Carolina to accept nomination

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
President Trump on Monday was pressed over his decision to abandon the portions of next month’s Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla. over coronavirus concerns, telling reporters only that he plans to attend part of the paired-down proceedings in North Carolina.
