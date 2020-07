Sen. Perdue campaign takes down ad that enlarged Dem opponent's nose Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s campaign removed a digital ad attacking Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff amid allegations of anti-Semitism after a report said it included an image that had been altered to make Ossoff’s nose bigger. 👓 View full article

