Dem Rep. Hank Johnson insults Barr in feisty clash over Roger Stone, Michael Flynn cases Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., came out fighting Tuesday when he began questioning Attorney General Bill Barr – dismissively telling the Justice Department leader that his opening statement read “like it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone.” 👓 View full article

