Democrat Jon Ossoff Blasts Rival Sen. Perdue's Controversial Ad Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The ad appears to have enlarged Ossoff's nose, leading to criticism that the Georgia Republican senator is engaging in anti-Semitic tropes. Perdue's campaign called the ad "accidental." πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jake Best RT @ElenaMMoore: Ossoff urged Perdue today to donate money raised through the advertisement "to groups that promote community healing and c… 8 minutes ago Elena Moore Ossoff urged Perdue today to donate money raised through the advertisement "to groups that promote community healin… https://t.co/xY3PewdwA0 12 minutes ago