Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
President Trump abruptly ended a tense press conference at the White House on Tuesday, after he defended Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel as a "very impressive" for touting hydroxychloroquine -- just hours after Twitter and Facebook deleted the president's retweet of a video featuring Immanuel speaking about the drug.
