Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () President Trump abruptly ended a tense press conference at the White House on Tuesday, after he defended Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel as a "very impressive" for touting hydroxychloroquine -- just hours after Twitter and Facebook deleted the president's retweet of a video featuring Immanuel speaking about the drug.
A close aide of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Robert O'Brien, national security advisor to the President of the United States of America is currently in 'self isolation', and working from a 'secure location off-site', as per White House officials quoted in news...