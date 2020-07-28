Harsha Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure'… https://t.co/DDq4QWPEhM 49 seconds ago Russian Bot Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure' https://t.co/fvU64338SH #FoxNews 1 minute ago irish jerry RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure' https://t.co/P5RO0… 6 minutes ago Liberty is Freedom Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure' https://t.co/K73upqWP6Y 6 minutes ago Richard G. Lipstein THE ANSWER 2 HAVING LOW POLL NUMBERS IS THE SAME WHEN ASKED IF YOU WANT A FRIEND IN WASHINGTON - BUY A DOG!! THAT'S… https://t.co/ywbU4Yy0wp 8 minutes ago 4Grace Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure' https://t.co/VhCBr6NH3l 10 minutes ago All American Girl Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure'… https://t.co/fLwYLwA9fN 10 minutes ago Just Chuck RT @JonReynolds6: Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a 'cure' https://t.co/AbfU8Lu… 11 minutes ago