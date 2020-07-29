Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump defends his promotion of doctor advocating hydroxychloroquine Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Donald Trump has abruptly ended a media briefing on the Donald Trump has abruptly ended a media briefing on the coronavirus after being asked about his retweet promoting a doctor who claims masks are unnecessary and there is already a cure.Yesterday, the US President and his son, Donald... 👓 View full article

