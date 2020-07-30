Pro-Trump Demon Sperm Doctor Temporary Suspended From Twitter Over Hydroxychloroquine Video
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Pro-Trump doctor Stella Immanuel who touts unwavering confidence in the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients and believes in alien DNA has been temporarily suspended from Twitter due to violating the tech company’s Covid-19 misinformation policy. Early Thursday morning, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Mediaite that Immanuel’s account “had a Tweet in violation of our […]
Filmmaker Scott Derrickson has thrilled Twitter fans by sharing previously-unseen footage of his Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch paying an impromptu visit to a New York comic book store - in..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus. This report produced by Chris..