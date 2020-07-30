Global  
 

Pro-Trump Demon Sperm Doctor Temporary Suspended From Twitter Over Hydroxychloroquine VideoPro-Trump doctor Stella Immanuel who touts unwavering confidence in the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients and believes in alien DNA has been temporarily suspended from Twitter due to violating the tech company’s Covid-19 misinformation policy. Early Thursday morning, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Mediaite that Immanuel’s account “had a Tweet in violation of our […]
 U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on Tuesday on his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump backed the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19. The US President said that the debate over the use of HCQ has become extremely..

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson has thrilled Twitter fans by sharing previously-unseen footage of his Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch paying an impromptu visit to a New York comic book store - in..

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus. This report produced by Chris..

 After declaring a video in which a group of lab coat-wearing doctors spread extreme coronavirus disinformation a “must watch,” Donald Trump Jr. was suspended...
Trump family endorses Covid doctor who believes in alien DNA, demon sperm, Hydroxychloroquine A Houston doctor who praises hydroxychloroquine as relief from Covid-19 and says face masks don't help stop transmission of the disease has been backed by Donald...
