Rev. James Lawson speaks at John Lewis' funeral

Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Rev. James Lawson trained many future leaders of the civil rights movement, including a young John Lewis, in the practice of nonviolence. Lawson spoke at Lewis' funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and vowed, "We will not be quiet." Watch his full remarks.
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral.
The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service.
Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...
People are paying their respects to the late Congressman John Lewis in Washington, DC Tuesday. Because of coronavirus precautions, the civil rights icon's casket was placed outside on the U.S. Capitol..
