Rev. James Lawson speaks at John Lewis' funeral

Eric Mayers James M. Lawson speaks at John Lewis funeral https://t.co/1wk7FCCx6D via @YouTube 15 minutes ago Marla Marantz In case you missed it! James M. Lawson speaks at John Lewis funeral https://t.co/lwVPmbHHPF via @YouTube So powerful 36 minutes ago Basqueing & Masking RT @FOXBaltimore: LIVE: Rev. James Lawson speaks at funeral for fellow Civil Rights Activist John Lewis. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/0vEK5Q… 46 minutes ago Afrangias ❤ Reverend Dr. James Lawson speaks so eloquently using just the right words to remember Representative John Lewis. ❤ 51 minutes ago Yvonne b. haskins @vptwritenow I am so glad I tuned in in time to hear James Lawson. At 91 years, he speaks a truth I have not heard… https://t.co/OXiD5sovqr 1 hour ago W.T. Warmoth James M. Lawson’s tribute to John Lewis is so powerful. I hope you get a chance to listen to it. No one speaks like… https://t.co/hp6EURRqs5 1 hour ago Papa1234 @sass_am Being religious hypocrites,want to get rid of Christianity. But use the church as there platform when need… https://t.co/pf2KF3jsfj 1 hour ago Mike Scourby James Lawson is speaking about how John Lewis and other planned to desegregate America and Trump speaks about retur… https://t.co/25FWdio4eT 1 hour ago