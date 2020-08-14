Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
During an interview with actor Matthew McConaughey Thursday night, top White House epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said that "everybody should have to use" a mask -- a contradiction with President Trump who Thursday evening criticized presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for calling for such a mandate. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response [Video]

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19 [Video]

Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19

Posting a short video message on Instagram, American actor Mathew McConaughey urged people to wear a mask, while stepping outside, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "I think we gotta look each..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Gov. Abbott Discusses New Mask Mandate And COVID-19 In Texas In Interview [Video]

Gov. Abbott Discusses New Mask Mandate And COVID-19 In Texas In Interview

CBS 11's Doug Dunbar interviewed Governor Abbott live on Friday evening.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 09:05Published

Tweets about this

bearerofmeaning

Had Enough RT @NewMexicoRoni: Interview with WHO? Fauci needs to be released . NOW Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Mat… 27 seconds ago

rdeane13

Rev. Dr. Robert #Deplorable Dr Fraudci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey https://t.co/E0Ahn3DvZu 29 seconds ago

tpalmers

TP #realDonaldTrump Now i know he is a fake expert #coronavirus wear a mask on a farm in wyoming with no one around… https://t.co/nI3jG2xZ9J 3 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey, if you know what i mean 3 minutes ago

davidjones720

David Jones Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey https://t.co/9s68VpLZTI 4 minutes ago

bjay8888

B Jay Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey Of course he does, he is a Dem… https://t.co/ZWPxhzMBqD 5 minutes ago

apppro1

apppro Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey https://t.co/5MJlRc0YjF #FoxNews he ALSO said >> 6 minutes ago

wilfidde

wilfidde Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey https://t.co/CuRMOT0L2X #FoxNews 9 minutes ago