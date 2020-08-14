Fauci says he favors coronavirus mask mandate in interview with Matthew McConaughey
Friday, 14 August 2020 () During an interview with actor Matthew McConaughey Thursday night, top White House epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said that "everybody should have to use" a mask -- a contradiction with President Trump who Thursday evening criticized presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for calling for such a mandate.
