Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DNC Convention Speakers: What to know about Jill Biden

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Jill Biden, wife of 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be delivering a live stream address on Tuesday as part of the Democratic National Convention. Here's what you need to know about the former Second Lady. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Heads To Convention

Biden Heads To Convention 00:33

 This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points. Monmouth...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Virtual Convention a Chance for Biden to Reach Untapped Voters, Says Campaign Surrogate [Video]

Virtual Convention a Chance for Biden to Reach Untapped Voters, Says Campaign Surrogate

With just a week to go before the kick-off of the Democratic National Convention, Americans are still anticipating the announcement of Joe Biden's pick for Vice President. Paige Hill, surrogate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:47Published
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware [Video]

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden [Video]

Michael Williams speaks to Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, chats with WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams about school reopening plans and why voters should choose her..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 08:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats roll out prime time convention speakers

 Michelle Obama, Jill Biden and former President Obama are set to deliver keynote addresses. Former Governor John Kasich, a Republican, will also address the...
CBS News

How the Democrats Are Lining Up Their Convention Speakers

 Prime-time keynote speeches will feature Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday and Barack Obama on Wednesday before Joe Biden’s acceptance address on...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut DNC Convention Speakers: What to know about Jill Biden https://t.co/0aM5neKgLB https://t.co/ULj3tQi2pO 6 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Covington teen Nicholas Sandmann among RNC convention speakers, if you know what i mean 2 hours ago

CheriMeadows123

Cheri Meadows #Vote @TeaPainUSA Sorry but who cares what Trump does this week? I already know he sucks as President. I’d rather focus… https://t.co/G85QizVvk0 3 hours ago

PoliticalRaces

2020 Presidential Election News 2020 Presidential Election News Update🗞: DNC Convention speakers: What to know about Lisa Blunt Rochester… https://t.co/0gmYTl3QVa 5 hours ago

PranskyA

Alan S Pransky RT @ABCPolitics: South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn says “we need a president who undertands both profound loss and what it takes to bounce… 5 hours ago

MattJoeHolt

mattjoe @seanhannity When the DNC got together on there Zoom Meeting to plan this convention, and it’s list of speakers. W… https://t.co/ywgt9p7v0V 6 hours ago

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche DNC Convention speakers: What to know about Lisa Blunt Rochester https://t.co/BxSikotrMY 6 hours ago