DNC Convention Speakers: What to know about Jill Biden
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Jill Biden, wife of 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be delivering a live stream address on Tuesday as part of the Democratic National Convention. Here's what you need to know about the former Second Lady.
This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points. Monmouth...