Ken Soroka RT @DavidCornDC: Melania Trump: Donald Trump “will not lose focus on you.” And there’s no place where he focuses better than on the golf co… 22 seconds ago

Patricia Morgan RT @ABC: First lady Melania Trump: “I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you’re not alone … Donald wil… 48 seconds ago

Kevin Costner Shuuuuuuuuuut uuuuuuuuuuup "Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to..." - Melania Trump 1 minute ago

mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 @elainaplott I know a lot of those center-right suburban women, and they will feel reassured by Melania for about 2… https://t.co/hooTHI3pgr 2 minutes ago

Patricia Minton - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @business: "Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic." Melania Tru… 2 minutes ago

noneejudi **VOTE** Wear a Mask - KEEP VA BLUE RT @BriansNewHeart: Jack Do you enjoy allowing the President to use your platform to attack private business in order to give his rich don… 4 minutes ago

CMG RT @SeanQ316: Melania Trump said in her speech, “Donald Trump will not lose focus on you.” Unless you just give birth to his kid and there’… 4 minutes ago