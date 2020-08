Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Deporting Brenton Tarrant would require new law, Justice Minister says Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Justice Minister Andrew Little says a new law would need to be passed to deport Brenton Tarrant to Australia.Earlier today Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole , the first time such a sentence has ever been passed in New... Justice Minister Andrew Little says a new law would need to be passed to deport Brenton Tarrant to Australia.Earlier today Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole , the first time such a sentence has ever been passed in New... 👓 View full article