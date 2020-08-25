New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosque Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques had intended to burn down the mosques afterward, a prosecutor said in court Monday, while describing two of those praying as making heroic efforts to stop the mass shooting.



New details about the March 2019 attacks were outlined during the first...


