Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosque

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques had intended to burn down the mosques afterward, a prosecutor said in court Monday, while describing two of those praying as making heroic efforts to stop the mass shooting.

New details about the March 2019 attacks were outlined during the first...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: NZ court told killer spent years preparing for mosque attacks

NZ court told killer spent years preparing for mosque attacks 03:32

 Prosecutor opens sentencing saying self-confessed white supremacist wanted to instil fear among Muslim community.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand shooter planned third attack [Video]

New Zealand shooter planned third attack

Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant had planned to attack a third mosque, a court was told during his sentencing.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:43Published
Christchurch mosque attack victims, survivors address gunman | New Zealand | Oneindia News [Video]

Christchurch mosque attack victims, survivors address gunman | New Zealand | Oneindia News

Victims and survivors of the tragic attack at a Christchurch mosque in New Zealand in March 2019 on Monday addressed the gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant before his sentencing. Many victims and family..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
Scientists Mull Whether Your Freezer Is Full Of COVID-19 Laced Food [Video]

Scientists Mull Whether Your Freezer Is Full Of COVID-19 Laced Food

Could refrigerated and frozen meat be contaminated with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19? According to Gizmodo, that's what scientists are seriously considering and have begun to investigate...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Court told New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosques

 The white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques had intended to burn down the mosques afterwards, a prosecutor said in court on...
Belfast Telegraph

Sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter begins

 Brenton Tarrant, the shooter who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, is facing life in prison without parole. The court is expected to hear from 66...
Deutsche Welle

Victims' Families Address Mosque Shooter In Court

Victims' Families Address Mosque Shooter In Court Watch VideoThe white supremacist who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand last year sat emotionless as family members of victims gave impact statements...
Newsy Also reported by •Japan TodayKhaleej TimesNews24CBC.caWorldNewsIndian ExpressHindu

Tweets about this