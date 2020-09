You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 Election Takes Final Sprint



The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden has.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:48 Published 8 hours ago President Trump's campaign advisor has been arrested



President Trump's former campaign manager Steve Bannon has been arrested and charged with fraud. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden



As the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds the American economy to a pulp, US President Donald Trump's popularity with voters has gone the same way. According to CNN, the national political landscape has.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published on August 3, 2020

