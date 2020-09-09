Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear'
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Attorney General Bill Barr explained why the Justice Department is looking to intervene in the defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll against President Trump, based on his denial of her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s.
The Department of Justice is arguing President Donald Trump was “acting within the scope” of the presidency when he called E. Jean Carroll’s rape accusation against him a lie, telling an interviewer, “She’s not my type.”
President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll.
The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..
The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election.
Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never..
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Tweets about this
NinianReid Donald Trump American excrement: Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law i… https://t.co/Ng2QqRrOsI 5 seconds ago
Sunandsand RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/VD2BNbSXTo @Fo… 4 minutes ago