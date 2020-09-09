Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Attorney General Bill Barr explained why the Justice Department is looking to intervene in the defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll against President Trump, based on his denial of her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit

Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit 01:27

 The Department of Justice is arguing President Donald Trump was “acting within the scope” of the presidency when he called E. Jean Carroll’s rape accusation against him a lie, telling an interviewer, “She’s not my type.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit [Video]

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published
Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler [Video]

Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

NinianReid

NinianReid Donald Trump American excrement: Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law i… https://t.co/Ng2QqRrOsI 5 seconds ago

Joe305Ortley

Sunandsand RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/VD2BNbSXTo @Fo… 4 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/VD2BNbSXTo @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 5 minutes ago

ToxsK

Tap_Rack_Bang 72 RT @Chris_1791: Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/RhY2kGmZFT via @fox… 9 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/RhY2kGmZFT via @foxnews 10 minutes ago

zyiteblog

Zyite.com Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/ohiU8gTtTS 16 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Barr defends DOJ intervention in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Trump: 'The law is clear' https://t.co/YvkVq9yU7p https://t.co/wfFBrEePbt 17 minutes ago