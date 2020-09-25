Steele dossier source revelations show 'we never should have had a special counsel': Sen. Ron Johnson
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of allegations of collusion between Russian officials and the Trump 2016 campaign had "no legitimate predicate," Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday.
In the third such announcement since Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Sen. Johnson is the third Republican senator..
Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father..