phoebe 12345 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme https://t.co/M9qNpV2ip… 6 minutes ago

TheTop10News President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme Source: Fox News https://t.co/4hkbCkOij1 8 minutes ago

All American Girl President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme… https://t.co/QxS0gMcxfc 12 minutes ago

Trump 2020 #MAGA RT @Chris_1791: President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme https://t.co/shSrKytzdy via… 13 minutes ago

Chris 🇺🇸 President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme https://t.co/shSrKytzdy via @foxnews 17 minutes ago

Jos_Andrews @aghenis @Pete_1943 @DonaldJTrumpJr @SethAbramson @BillClinton @realDonaldTrump B/c of the ties to Biden. Russian t… https://t.co/u4PJi6N4sb 1 hour ago

Carolyn Heil, RT @TallEnglish: @SenRonJohnson @ChuckGrassley I forget, but is Hunter Biden running for President or Vice President? I mean otherwise this… 2 hours ago