Federal appeals court approves 6-day absentee vote counting extension in Wisconsin Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A lower court had previously ordered the six-day extension for when ballots would be received -- not cast, they still have to be mailed on or before Nov. 3 -- as well as the extension of a deadline for online and mail-in voter registration and for absentee ballots to be delivered.