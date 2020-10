You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stock futures, oil prices plunge after Trump tests positive for coronavirus



Stock futures, oil prices plunge after Trump tests positive for coronavirus Credit: nypost Duration: 01:00 Published 19 hours ago Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate



Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago President Trump and first lady test positive for coronavirus



President Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/30qkk3E Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this