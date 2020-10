Pompeo cuts short Asia visit to just Japan after Trump hospitalized Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his trip to Asia this week, a department spokeswoman said, visiting Japan but skipping planned stops in South Korea… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this