Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi on White House coronavirus talks: 'One step forward, two steps back'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Saturday dismissed the White House's latest roughly $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief offer as "insufficient" and said the Trump Administration's proposal on state and local aid, unemployment benefits and fighting the virus still falls short. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills 02:30

 [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Speaking From White House Balcony [Video]

Trump Speaking From White House Balcony

Trump Speaking From White House Balcony

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally [Video]

Trump to hold White House event, Florida rally

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon [Video]

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Pelosi: Proposal on COVID-19 relief is "one step forward, two steps back"

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled that there has been limited progress in negotiations with the White House over a coronavirus relief package.
CBS News


Tweets about this

DrgwFireman

FiremanDRGW @9NEWS "Pelosi halts latest White House coronavirus aid offer because she can't let Trump succeed." There, fixed it for you. 30 seconds ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer https://t.co/EqwweL3xJs 1 minute ago

molly09496891

molly RT @KHOU: Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer https://t.co/AlASvLI4db 2 minutes ago

weareiowa5news

We Are Iowa Local 5 Pelosi said the White House's latest stimulus relief proposal “amounted to one step forward, two steps back." https://t.co/GfZWAxD8dv 2 minutes ago

WHAS11

WHAS11 News Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer https://t.co/k65sLFTyyw 2 minutes ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer https://t.co/uPOxVgschs 2 minutes ago

ABC10

ABC10 Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer https://t.co/LxJ2ZUmHbE 3 minutes ago

KGWNews

KGW News Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer https://t.co/OkxZDd1m7L 3 minutes ago