Trump campaign confident in standing in 2020 race, despite Biden's lead in polls
Monday, 12 October 2020 () The Trump campaign on Monday expressed confidence in President Trump's standing in the 2020 race, despite trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls, citing Democrats "falling short" of their goal in requested and submitted absentee ballots, while maintaining supporters of the president will cast their ballots in person on Nov. 3.
Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House. Gloria Tso reports.
President Donald Trump let fly against demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, who were protesting against the perceived racism of Columbus Day. Crowds dispersed on Sunday evening after..