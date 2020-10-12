Trump campaign confident in standing in 2020 race, despite Biden's lead in polls

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'



President Donald Trump let fly against demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, who were protesting against the perceived racism of Columbus Day. Crowds dispersed on Sunday evening after.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 25 minutes ago Latest polls in race or President



More than 7 million Americans have casted their ballots. The latest polls show Joe Biden ahead at 55% and President Trump at 43%. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:55 Published 10 hours ago Report: Trump Is Making DC's Swamp Wider And Deeper



When then-candidate Donald Trump was stumping for office, he repeatedly promised to 'drain the swamp' inside the DC beltway. But according to Business Insider, a New York Times investigative report.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Trump claims he's 'winning BIG,' national polls showing Biden's lead are 'fake news' Here is a breakdown of the current state of the race: What we’re watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign

Haaretz 5 hours ago





Tweets about this