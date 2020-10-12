Global  
 

Trump campaign confident in standing in 2020 race, despite Biden's lead in polls

FOXNews.com Monday, 12 October 2020
The Trump campaign on Monday expressed confidence in President Trump's standing in the 2020 race, despite trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls, citing Democrats "falling short" of their goal in requested and submitted absentee ballots, while maintaining supporters of the president will cast their ballots in person on Nov. 3. 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday

Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday 01:35

 Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House. Gloria Tso reports.

