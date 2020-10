You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Latest Monmouth U. Poll Shows Joe Biden's Lead Over President Trump Grows To 12-Points Among Likely Pa. Voters



A new Monmouth University poll has former Vice President Joe Biden with an eight to 11 point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Michigan voters react to Tuesday night's presidential debate



Michigan voters react to Tuesday night's presidential debate Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:04 Published 2 weeks ago WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters



WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters hosted by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 29:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this